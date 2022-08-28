1 of 15
UAE residents can take their long-awaited Europe trip at a much reasonable price, but they need to wait. Post the busy summer travel season, fares for Dubai-Europe routes are expected to dip for a brief period before winter travel picks up.
Travel agents suggest booking flights around September 10-15 for October 25 travel. “Because residents are travelling back, airfares on these routes are still high,” said Godfrey Lopez of Uranus travels. “If they start booking tickets from September second week, then there is a high chance of getting a better deal.”
In July and August, London, Barcelona, Paris and Frankfurt routes saw the highest demand from Dubai and Abu Dhabi. And local travel agents reckon that this trend will continue in the coming months (October and November).
“In the summer months, the UK has remained in dnata Travel’s top five most popular destinations for international travel from the UAE, while Spain, France and Italy have also been included in the wider top 10,” said Meerah Ketait, Head of Retail and Leisure UAE at dnata Travel. “This is set to continue throughout September and October, driven by the continued popularity of the Dubai-London route.”
“London stands as most popular for travel to Europe in September and October 2022 from the UAE, while this time we are also seeing continued demand for travel to Spain, France, and Italy,” said Ketait. “Travel to Germany is also growing in popularity.”
Currently, a round trip from Dubai to London for around October 25 costs around Dh2,900 on a direct flight. Airfares from Dubai to Paris also hover around the same level on an Emirates flight.
Tickets for a direct flight from Dubai to Frankfurt (return) are priced slightly lower than other popular destinations. Airfares on this route costs only Dh2,400. On the other hand, airfares for the Dubai-Spain route were running red hot starting from Dh3,200.
Fares for the same route from Abu Dhabi are priced on a higher side due to limited flight frequency. A return ticket from Abu Dhabi to Paris costs a little over Dh3,000.
An Etihad ticket from Abu Dhabi to London can cost as much as Dh3,600 for the October 25 period, whereas airfares for Frankfurt, Barcelona routes hover around Dh3,300.
Local travel advisors say that Etihad airfares for these routes might come down in due course if the demand is lower than expected.
Travellers who are looking for a budget-friendly trip to Europe can take non-direct flights to these popular destinations without burning a hole in their pockets.
Non-direct flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi to London via Turkish Airways, KLM or Air France cost Dh2,300. Airfares to France, Spain and Germany will cost travellers between Dh2,000 and Dh2,200.
Another alternative pocket friendly way to travel around Europe is flying into Romania or Albania and taking budget carriers to other European destinations. “Two-way direct flight from Dubai to Tirana costs only Dh600,” said Lopez.
“Travellers can take low-cost airlines like Ryanair and EasyJet from Tirana and fly to other destinations at a much cheaper price.”
“As for any destination or time period, we recommend that customers make travel bookings as early as possible to secure the best possible deal. For travel to Europe, September and October are excellent months to experience all that this diverse part of the world has to offer as crowds begin to lessen, and the start of autumn evokes incredible natural scenery in many locations,” said Ketait.
