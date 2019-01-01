The entrance ticket prices for kids aged between 5 to 12 years was starting at Rs2,000 (Dh105) while children even younger than that could get in free. “They are letting kids into these wild spots late into the night,” I told my wife huffily. Why I was miffed is because elderly people on the other hand are always looked upon as an after-thought in our society. The senior citizens never get discounts at such crazy parties that celebrate the start of a New Year and the ending of an old one.