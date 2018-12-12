That, obviously, is one half of the story. The other, untold half, according to Mrs Barney, is that he (Barney), in Year 10, used to be a most disruptive force in class. He and a select gang of pupils used to make it their mission to derail every teacher’s effort to put in a day’s meaningful work. It’s a wonder and a testament to the tolerance of the system that he didn’t get expelled, she says. But Barney will shrug this off with customary nonchalance, declaring that it’s all wildly exaggerated.