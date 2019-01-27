This threatens to slow the pace of global efforts to decarbonise, and it is clear that climate sceptics such as Trump and Bolsonaro now need to be faced down with their views. Trump and Bolsonaro have lambasted the Paris agreement arguing it is either a grand hoax and/or unwelcome distraction, despite the now overwhelming evidence about the risks of global warming. Yet, even if, remarkably, it turns out that the vast majority of scientists in the world are wrong about global warming, what the Paris deal will help achieve is moving more towards gradually cleaner energies, making the world a less polluted and more sustainable place. And given that scientists are much more likely to be right in their conclusions than Trump and Bolsanaro, the consequences of a failure to act now, as climate sceptics advocate, will be the growing probability of devastating environmental damage to the planet.