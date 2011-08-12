In 1998, while attending a peace process conference in Germany, I witnessed intense discussions about whether then Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) Chairman Yasser Arafat should unilaterally declare a Palestinian state. (The Oslo Accord's five-year interim phase was to end one month after the conference date.)

European diplomats argued aggressively against the declaration, insisting that more time should be given to negotiations. Ultimately, pressure, particularly from Europe and the United States, changed the course of action for Arafat, and no state was declared.

Today, we have returned to largely the same scenario, only there are now more reasons than ever for the US to support the proposal to the United Nations for a Palestinian state in September, and recognise that many things have changed between 1998 and 2011.

Historically, Europe has always had a great impact on the American position toward the Middle East. More European voices like France are now expressing publicly the possibility of recognising a Palestinian state in September.

In addition, a number of former European leaders have released statements urging the European Union to support the Palestinian proposal for a state. Regardless of which and how many European parties are willing to work with Obama, one thing we know for certain is that the strong European rejection of Arafat's intention to declare a Palestinian state in 1998 no longer exists in 2011.

Will of the people

In 1998, Arafat did not declare a Palestinian state yet retained his role as president of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA). Though current PNA President Mahmoud Abbas still enjoys majority support among Palestinians, he is not the charismatic figure Arafat was. For Abbas to yield to US pressure and return to seemingly futile negotiations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would certainly end his political career and raise serious questions over the future of the PNA.

More importantly, in 1998, there was no Arab Spring, making the negotiations' local and regional context completely different. The public is now taking the leadership role that would, as a result, push Abbas to follow the will of the people, rather than keeping promises made behind closed doors.

US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's invitation for Palestinian and Israeli negotiators to come to Washington for talks to resolve the negotiations impasse is certainly the wrong approach. Clinton should be paying attention to what the Palestinian people want (the declaration of a Palestinian state), rather than heeding only what negotiators are saying. The most recent poll shows that 65 per cent of Palestinians support a bid for statehood.

Not only has the Palestinian leadership and its relationship with the people changed between 1998 and 2011, but so too has the Israeli leadership and political climate. In 1998, Ehud Barak was in power with majority support in Israel. He had room to pursue a peace deal, and did. Today, as defence minister he has lost credibility even among his former Labour party and has become part of what amounts to a right wing government with an extremist agenda. This government seems to reject even the basics of negotiations, as illustrated by Netanyahu in his speech to the US Congress in May: no compromise on occupied Jerusalem, no deal on refugees, and no 1967 borders.

Without a realistic possibility for fair or successful negotiations, Palestinian leaders are left with no choice but to seek statehood through UN recognition. Statehood will not solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict; there are clear issues to be worked out including security, occupied Jerusalem, colonies, and refugees. But Palestinian leaders need equal footing with Israeli leaders - not to mention popular backing - for any peace process to succeed. Statehood sets the stage not only for productive negotiations, but also for lasting peace.

For decades, American foreign policy in the region has struggled to balance strategic interests and values. The current approach taken by some Congressional leaders of threatening to withhold aid to Occupied Territories if the PNA moves ahead with a statehood bid harms both.

The Arab Spring has emphasised values of freedom, justice, and dignity, and US foreign policy in the region should be consistent with supporting these ideals, regardless of the political cost associated with such action. The Palestinians should not be punished for demanding freedom and the recognition of their state.

The United States should view the proposal for a Palestinian state at the UN in September, then, as an opportunity to demonstrate its commitment to universal human values of justice and freedom, rather than acquiescing to political pressure and lobbying. And it should also recognise Palestinian statehood as a foundation element not just in ongoing negotiations, but also in forging real peace in the region. The US vote over the Palestinian independence in the UN will therefore be critical not only for the Palestinians but also for the spirit of the Arab Spring.

— Christian Science Monitor

Ibrahim Sharqieh is deputy director of the Brookings Doha Centre. He is an expert on Middle Eastern politics and international conflict resolution and holds a PhD from George Mason University's Conflict Analysis and Resolution Institute.