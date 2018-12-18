France has more of this kind of history than anywhere else. It really is the country in which, for centuries, crowds in the streets have shaped the nation. A crowd storming the Bastille began the 1789 revolution. A crowd attacking the royal palace overthrew the monarchy in 1792. A crowd brought democracy in 1848. A crowd proclaimed a republic in 1870. A street uprising in August 1944 started the liberation of Paris. And, of course, student riots in May 1968 marked a cultural revolution across Europe. Everyone in France knows these dates. Everyone knows that getting out and demonstrating — often with a threat of violence — guarantees government attention. Respectable people are not too shocked to have their interests defended by people setting fire to cars and smashing up shops; so 73 per cent of the population agrees with or sympathises with the gilets jaunes.