The spike in Iranian terrorist activity is by no means confined to Europe. Before Christmas, Brian Hook, the Trump administration’s special representative for Iran, provided a damning dossier of Iran’s increased activity in the Arab world, presenting a selection of Iranian-made weapons that have been used in Yemen, Iraq and Syria. Hook made special reference to activity aimed at overthrowing the rulers of the Kingdom of Bahrain, a particularly troubling development for Britain, which has just opened a naval base there, to be used by the Royal Navy’s new Queen Elizabeth aircraft carriers. The threat is certainly not being underestimated by British intelligence officials, who tell me that in 2019 Iran is likely to be their main focus in the Middle East, taking precedence over threats such as Daesh [the self-proclaimed Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant] and Al Qaida.