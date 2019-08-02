Hindu devotees on their way to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, at Pahalgam in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir Image Credit: PTI

In an unprecedented move, India has decided to curtail the annual Amarnath Yatra, the Hindu pilgrimage, in the Kashmir Valley due to an unspecified security threat in the state.

In an urgent advisory, the J&K home ministry has asked all the tourists and Amarnath yatris to curtail their visit at the earliest and leave the valley immediately.

Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary (Home), issued the security advisory, saying pilgrims and tourists “may curtail their stay” and “return as soon as possible”.

“In the interest of safety and security of the tourists and Amarnath Yatris, it is advised that they may curtail their stay in the valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible,” the advisory emphasised.

Pertinently the advisory came hours after the army and the state police, in a joint press conference, said there were “confirmed intelligence reports” that terrorists backed by the Pakistan army were trying to disrupt the Amarnath Yatra.

“In the last three-four days, there were confirmed intelligence reports that terrorists backed by Pakistan and its army is trying to disrupt Amarnath Yatra,” said Chinar Corps Commander Lt General KJS Dhillon.

More than 10,000 personnel of central forces were ordered for the state a few days ago and they were in the process of reaching their posts. The reports of a further surge in troop deployment, that came in this morning, was met with criticism. The state's former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti noted that such moves will lead to the creation of panic and distress in the valley.

“Complete chaos on the steets of Srinagar. People rushing to ATMs, petrol pumps and stocking up on essential supplies. Is GOI (government of India) only concerned about the safety of yatris while Kashmiris have been left to their own devices?” she tweeted.

Reacting to the news, former chief minister Omar Abdullah said: “Although this unprecedented order would seem to suggest a genuine fear of a massive terror strike directed at Amarnath ji yatris or/and tourists this will do nothing to dampen the sense of fear & foreboding that prevails in the valley at the moment.”

Meanwhile the fresh deployment of paramilitary troops and the sudden cancellation of Amarnath Yatra coupled with a spate of government orders taking stock of the food and other essential items in Kashmir has created a massive fear psychosis in the valley.