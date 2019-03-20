Australian racism has historical, cultural and social roots that hark back to the 1900s

Mourners lays flowers on a wall at the Botanical Gardens in Christchurch, New Zealand. Image Credit: AP

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern may have caused a stir in April last year when she walked the halls of Buckingham Palace swathed in a Kahu Huruhuru — a traditional Maori cloak adorned with feathers — during that month’s Commonwealth heads of government meeting.

But that was the idea — to cause a stir by reminding the world that the indigenous Maori people in her country “are us”.

Last Friday, after a suspected white supremacist from Australia killed 50 and injured dozens of others at two mosques in Christchurch, the 38-year-old Ardern again struck all the right notes.

She addressed the nation, lamenting the violence that targeted the country’s immigrant Muslim population, “who have chosen New Zealand as their home, and it is their home. They are us.”

The suspect, she added, “is not”.

The following day, she led a multiparty group to visit grieving families and Muslim community members, as she wore a black headscarf, hugged relatives of victims and offered condolences.

The Australian-born suspect indeed was not “one of us”.

His rantings, as revealed in a manifesto he had penned about the putative peril posed to white folks by Muslim immigrants, is of a piece with the racist tradition that animates Aussie, not Kiwi society.

Bigotry

While New Zealand no doubt has its share of bigots — which country doesn’t? — but these do not espouse the same rabid and dangerous ideology as their counterparts Down Under, nor are they as lionised by sundry pundits, politicians and social critics.

When we think of Australian racism, what comes to mind is Canberra’s cruel practice of sending asylum seekers, often people of colour, to mandatory detention centres in third countries. But that’s the least of it.

Australian racism has multiple historical, cultural and social roots that hark back to the early 1900s, when the so-called White Australia Policy was formalised as the law of the land.

That was when the Bulletin, Australia’s pre-eminent literary and political magazine, began to change its white nationalist masthead from “Australia for Australians” to “Australia for the White Man” and then again — after the influx of Chinese labourers to the country on the eve of the First World War — to “Australia for Australians and China for the Chows”.

OK, the latter is not racist, it is juvenile.

The Bulletin played then (as the influential Sydney Morning Herald and The Australian play today) a major role in promoting a shared populist ethos — with the periodical’s writers and cartoonists regularly attacking the Chinese, Japanese, Indians, Jews and even the unfortunate Aborigines — that finally created the very zeitgeist that today defines Australia’s dark national mood.

European chauvinists were still in diapers at the time.

Thus, with pervasive racism having become an entrenched structural phenomenon in Australia, the Australian government was not shamed into ditching the White Australia Policy till 1975.

Contempt for immigrants

People don’t think much of Australia. It is down under there somewhere. It is out of sight, thus out of mind.

But I can tell you this: Even the most virulently brazen pockets of xenophobia in Europe cannot hold a candle to it. I should know. I spent my youth there. And I’ll invoke a telling recollection from that time to illustrate my point.

During my second year in the country, while on summer break from college, I took a trip across the bush, intended as a learning experience, and worked while there with road gangs.

The bush, or outback, is so isolated that people living there may go for months, even years, without meeting a stranger. Thus, when they do, it is, well, a “happening”, time to sit down with that stranger and “trip” — talking, eating, singing, sharing.

Outside the town of Barcaldine, in the Queensland outback, a bushman spotted me sitting under a tree, where the road gang had left me to guard the gate to a ranch.

He sat down next to me and effusively shook hands. Less than a minute later, with a dirty look on his face, he stood up, hopped in his Jeep and drove off, without saying a word.

You see, he would not deign to sit and talk to someone with an accent. Seemingly an immigrant. An inferior species of man.

That was 1964. Now fast forward to 2019 and amplify that contempt tenfold.

That is the culture that Brenton Harrison Tarrant, the 28-year-old suspect in the Christchurch massacre, was a product of.

Sorry progressive Aussies, I know you’re out there, but like your Israeli counterparts, you have a long way to go before you can loosen the mastering grip that racism has on the sensibility of your society.

Meanwhile, hats off to Jacinda.