Critics of employing the words “cheese” and “milk” to describe plant-based products would maintain they are simply defending the traditional understanding of what those terms mean. Tell that to Benjamin Franklin. In 1770, according to Smithsonian.com, Franklin sent to America from London a few dried beans that he said were used by the Chinese to make “a cheese”. The beans were almost certainly soy, the magazine said in March, and “cheese” was likely the translation of what a Spanish traveller to China, according to Franklin, had described seeing: “tau-fu”. (Francis Bacon was nearly a century and a half ahead of Franklin in describing non-dairy milk, writing in 1626 that “there be plants, that have a Milk in them when they are Cut”.)