As we taxied to take off, I became aware that my seatmate was gripping the armrest between us. I could feel the tension in his elbow pressing against my arm. I realised that I had misjudged him. His seeming physical fitness had distracted me from the possibility that he might be a fearful flyer. I wanted to say something reassuring, but I sensed that my presence and the disastrous scenario it had compelled him to imagine had triggered his anxiety. So I resorted to the tried-and-true small talk of travellers: Was this trip business or pleasure? Was he leaving home or on his way back? I am an experienced traveller; I know how people talk. Soon enough, he released his grip on the armrest, the wheels left the tarmac and we were on our way.