I couldn’t tell for sure, but I assessed that the man was young to middle-aged and physically fit. When I stood up to let him in the seat I observed that he was above average in height. He had flipped his suitcase into the overhead bin with ease. His broad shoulders extended beyond the width of his seat. I considered pointing out that in the hypothetical disaster, as I led him to the exit, we could also assist Mr Shaky-on-my-pins. For all we knew, he might be a physician, or a former Boy Scout, ready to administer first aid. Who knew what valuable skills he might have in a disaster? Between the two of us, surely my seatmate and I could get him out as well.