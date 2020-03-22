I have restricted my movements to comply with the steps to arrest the spread of COVID-19

The Lulu Hypermarket in Al Qusais, Dubai, has placed markers on till passages to implement social distancing as a step to fight the coronavirus, on March 22, 2020. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

The coronavirus doesn’t scare me. That was three weeks ago. It still doesn’t scare me. Yet I have become more cautious. Much more cautious.

Maybe I’m a bit worried. But not scared. What changed?

Because the pathogen is still raging, infecting at a rate so alarming that more countries around the world are employing the lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

There’s no lockdown in the UAE. But the country has adopted stringent measures to keep the population safe. Schools are shut, congregational prayers suspended, public facilities have been closed and entry to the country is tightly regulated.

Most efforts have been aimed at avoiding large gatherings. Some of the measures are painful to the economy. The safety of people is paramount. There’s no compromise.

Personal responsibility

When a country makes every effort to prevent the spread of the virus, we all have a responsibility to respond in equal measure. We should take the advisories seriously, even if it affects our lives. I can’t understand why people would flock to the beaches.

Social distancing is a cornerstone of the action plan adopted by most countries. It makes perfect sense. Which is why I have restricted by movements.

In the previous weeks, I had been out shopping in Al Ain Road, Deira and Sharjah. I ate out as well. It all changed last weekend, I stayed at home mostly.

I skipped Thursday morning tennis. The day was spent binge-watching on Netflix. On Friday, the only outing was a morning walk followed by breakfast at a restaurant in the Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah. After a spot of shopping at a neighbourhood grocery, I was back in front of the TV, watching how the Money Heist unfolded.

Did I feel bored? Did I feel like going out? Or call on my friends. No. None of those thoughts crossed my mind. It would have been completely irresponsible of me to venture out.

Self-quarantine and cabin fever

Two of my friends are in self-quarantine in the UAE –– one in Dubai and another in Sharjah. They have not tested positive. They are working from home. When they are toughing it out and fighting off cabin fever, I can’t really complain.

I still go on my morning walks, enjoy the drive to the office through Al Ittihad Road, and occasionally nip into a grocery (I keep away from hypermarkets) to pick up something. I don’t linger around. I try to limit my exposure.

We have been told that the coronavirus is not a killer. The fatalities are the result of underlying health issues. We have to stay healthy and bank on our immune systems to fight off the virus.

How good is my immunity? I really don’t know. Anyway, I’m not taking any chances. I’ve been washing my hands frequently, eating well and catching enough sleep. I guess that will keep my mind and body strong enough to ward off the contagion.

We all have to do our bit to keep the virus out. We owe that to ourselves, our families and friends, and the public. That’s part of our duty and responsibility as law-abiding residents.