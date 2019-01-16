One group published a 1,200 word article in its mouthpiece, Souther Jewish Life, detailing “Davis’s consistent support for BDS” (the claim advanced as if it were evidence of a crime), and another, the Holocaust Education Centre, wrote a letter directly to the institute’s board expressing “concern and disappointment”. And all this was taking place in Birmingham, the city that had played a crucial role in the civil rights movement and where Martin Luther King was arrested in 1963 for marching with his followers against the treatment of black Americans. But the fallout was immediate. Three members of the board resigned in protest, followed by widespread condemnation from activists, scholars and donors around the world. Overreach, hubris and chutzpah, I say, have consequences. As for Professor Davis herself, she kept her cool, later taking to Facebook and calling the annulment of the award “not an attack against me but rather the very spirit of the indivisibility of justice”, adding that “I have indeed expressed opposition to the policies of the state of Israel, as I have expressed similar opposition to US support for Israel’s occupation of Palestine”.