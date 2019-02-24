While the British and French dominated, colonized, and economically exploited the far-flung regions of their empires, they also saw their role as spreading their “civilizing” culture. This was brought home to me in 1970 while taking an intensive Arabic language course at the University of Pennsylvania. I was surprised to learn that most of the students in my class were Algerian! It was through them that I became aware of the way the French had ruled their country – sometimes referred to derisively as “the other side of France.” The French had attempted to erase all manifestations of their Arab/Muslim history, culture, and even their language. They had to come to the US to learn to read Arabic.