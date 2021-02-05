Police personnel stop the vehicle as UP government imposed the partial lockdown across the city due to rising cases of COVID-19, in Varanasi, India, on Monday. Image Credit: ANI

In most of the farewell notes to 2020 that I came across, the year was described as annus horribilis — a year of disaster or misfortune. Perhaps rightly so.

The year began on a very nasty note with Covid-19 gripping the entire world like never before. It is after the world War — II that a catastrophe of such gargantuan proportions caught hold of every nook and cranny inhabited by humans. Nothing in the recent memory has brought the entire human life to a standstill as this deadly virus did. Never before in history has the entire mankind been put under a lockdown which still continues in different forms.

Perhaps, the sole consolation towards the end of the year was that the world got to see the back of a global leader who, under the garb of democracy, was doing everything to destroy the very basic values on which democracy is founded.

At the very outset, when the lockdown was announced in March last year, it was clear that we were in for the long haul. Hard to accept, but that’s how it was.

I had a multitude of 2020 resolves that went for a toss. But I decided to try and make up for all that as much as I could under a strict Covid curfew. I decided to immerse myself in multiple activities in addition to internet browsing. It’s not easy, though, to deprogram yourself of a routine that’s an integral part of your life.

I started writing regularly and did a fair bit of reading as well. Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures — I lived the adage in more ways than one. For example, I gave myself a haircut. Not once but twice, and it was not a bad job. You never know what you can do until you actually do it. The self-haircut was partly inspired by a friend. Gifted with deft hands, he had done a remarkable job and he convinced me that I too could do it.

There are a host of lockdown experiences to share, but I think the pick of the bunch was to arrange a bottle for a dear friend who is an inveterate scotch buff. You can dispatch him to Mars and he can live there forever as long as a regular supply of his favourite drink is maintained.

He called me from out of blue, pleading: “Bro, get me a drink. I’m dehydrated.”

This all-weather bro is my go-to man whenever I am in a spot of bother in Delhi. So there was no way I wasn’t going to get him his beverage. It wasn’t easy, but I knew I had to give it my everything.

I knew I could fall back upon another all-weather friend, a diplomat. I placed a call. As expected, I got a nod but he asked in the same breath if I was sure I could defy the strict curfew and reach his place. Leave that to me, I said.

Delhi Police is at ease with throwing cuss words and wielding the baton as any other police force in the Subcontinent. That was at the back of my mind as I set off on my mission. Thankfully, I had just one major confrontation with police. I was confronted by a sub-inspector on duty who questioned me with an aggressive tone. I told him the truth with a little bit of histrionic expressions mixed in and it worked.

Long story short, I walked seven kilometres on foot to collect the panacea. And when I met my scotch-starved friend and presented the trophy, he couldn’t hide his excitement.

A giver that he always has been, he passed on a lunch box as he grabbed the beverage with one hand. This man, even when he wants something from you, would always give you something. I raised an imaginary toast — cheers! My way back home wasn’t as smooth, though. But that is another story.