After cutting open a few cartons and unravelling the contents that were wrapped in tons of paper, we realised that this was like cleaning the legendary Augean Stables. The packers had fortunately not used the polluting plastic bubble wrap. but the amount of paper around us nearly came up to the ceiling, and we decided to quit the game. My ma-in-law had bought the flat off-plan. She had expressed concern over the rampant lawlessness in the state where modern-day thugs robbed motorists on the highways, but never thought of returning to her ancestral home in Kerala. “I will buy you a gun,” I told her jokingly. But it was a good thing that I didn’t, because during this recent visit we saw a warning sign outside a mall saying, “Guns and Ammunition not allowed.”