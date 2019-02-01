It is the time of “Lit Fests” once again. Those of us who are in cities where they are held make our way to the venues. We clear our calendars, brave crowds and inclement weather to hear what our favourite authors or artistes have to say about their craft. We browse through bookstalls set up on the grounds and have the books we buy signed by the authors. We thrill at the interaction and we mark those books as precious additions to our collections, never to be discarded.