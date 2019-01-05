What you need to know:
Make your resolutions
It would not be wrong to say that we live in a world of memories (“Dubai tourists share their 2019 hopes and wishes”, Gulf News, January 1). Some memories are remembered with fondness, others are not so pleasant. We live in limbo, between the memories of the past and the ones we are on the verge of creating. Keeping this in mind, we need to live life with zest and enthusiasm, since we are creating a memory bank for the years to come.
The new year has begun, and it is time for reflection. We contemplate the times gone by and we wonder what will happen in the future. This is the time when we set a few resolutions for ourselves knowing fully well that there will be many resolutions, which we will not be able to keep, however noble our intentions might have been while creating them.
The last few days of the year, always seem to whiz past us in a stream of get-togethers and merriment. Somewhere in between all this we are trying to list out our resolutions for the coming year. We realise soon enough that “resolutions are meant to be broken”. However, knowing this should not stop us from making some anyway. With all that said and done, making a resolution list for the next year streamlines our hopes and aspirations for the year to come and helps us to channelise our efforts in that direction. Even if some of the resolutions are discarded, or are incomplete, there are many that are met and in that is our victory. So go ahead and make that list!
From Ms Vinita Mohan
UAE
Resolutions are for yourself
Keeping a resolution is challenging but in my opinion, should be made. When the New Year is round the corner, I find myself asking people one question: Where did the year go? And just like that, we celebrate the New Year and the cycle continues. This year I am going to make some resolutions and try my hardest to fulfil them. I am going to give myself the space and time to fulfil them. I have always wanted to read more books and learn a new skill, but never manage to. I am going to take out time on the weekends to achieve this goal of mine. Being healthy and eating right has been another goal on my mind for a few weeks, but never manage to continue. I think resolutions help you balance your time. I’m going to make a list and stick it on my wall so that I have a constant reminder of what I have to do. I think people should keep their resolutions for themselves and focus on them, without getting other people involved. You also should fulfil them for yourself. I hope everyone manages to achieve their goals, see you at the end of the year!
From Ms Ragini Mohan
Dubai
Don’t waste time
Every year brings in a whiff of happiness, joy and excitement, rolled up with a few ounces of fear, anxiety and expectations. This year was no different - there was happiness felt, tears shed and the feeling of looking onward to another new day. For many it meant new beginnings, new dreams to achieve on the anvil, building new relationships, visiting new places and looking at everything with a new perspective.
The internet took us on a new road, for some, and for others it was the road less travelled. With time, we have gotten hooked onto the internet and what it has to offer. We are so engrossed with these applications that we live a major part of the day in this virtual world. It is time to get into the real world and understand each other. This is imperative as the rate of mental health illness is increasing at an alarming rate. We need to spend more time with our family - more quality time and make the best of that - for all those with children, give them your time as time really flies. When the empty nest becomes a reality, we as parents yearn for those days of fun and frolic. The world is filled with negative emotions, let us be the bearer of positivity, and try to spread positive energy with each and every person we meet. Let us be appreciative of each other and try and bring a smile to everyone’s face.
And finally, let us all be thankful for something that happened to us, each and every day. Do this every day of the year, it will change your outlook on so much. I would like to wish each and every one of you a year filled with positivity, appreciation and moments to cherish and relish.
From Ms Shalini Menezes
UAE
A year of tolerance
Tolerance means to talk and behave with others, just as how you want them to behave with you (“Welcome to the Year of Tolerance”, Gulf News, January 1). The year 2019 is the Year of Tolerance and it is a something to be followed by people of all ages. It is always good to be tolerant with yourself and others. Nowadays, people in different countries are waging war with each other because they do not have tolerance in their heart. We want everything for ourselves and do not want to share it with others. This Earth is full of tolerance, but we do not want to use it with each other. To make people aware we observe November 16 as world Tolerance Day. Tolerance is needed in all spheres of life, and at every level, because it plays a vital role in the hope of having a world full of peace and love. Tolerance helps in living a happy healthy life. We should be united as one and never be harsh to anyone. Here, we all should promise to be tolerant with everyone and make the vision of UAE come true.
From Ms Agam K. Kohli
Dubai
New newspaper look
I want to wish everyone a happy New Year! Gulf News helps us stay connected with the world through its variety of news, which is presenting it in a unique way. The efforts of all the reporters and staff is commendable. I was going through the newspaper and found the re-designed print edition attractive. Names of cities highlighted with yellow background is catching the attention and new storytelling format is appealing. I agree with the Editor’s Note that the experience of reading Gulf News is not only informative and thought provoking, but also fun and resourceful. Wish all the best to Gulf News for all future publication in all means.
From Ms Lamiya Siraj
Abu Dhabi
Loan waivers
Though every political party in our country, India, during elections promise waiver of farmers’ loans, it is seldom implemented (“Video: Indian farmer falls at District Collector’s feet”, Gulf News, January 3). In fact, as averred by Rajiv Kumar, Vice-President of NITI Aayog, a policy think tank of the government of India, such waivers benefit only a small fraction of farmers.
It is the elite, known to political leaders, who are the most benefited. I believe that there should be a mass “crop insurance policy”, the premiums of which would be far less than the waiver amount spent by the politicians after every state election. Insurance companies should ensure supply of seeds and fertilisers at a reasonable cost. Such loan waiver promises should be stopped once and for all.
From Mr N. Hariharan
Chennai, India
The future is in your hands
Child negligence is a form of child abuse and is a deficit in meeting a child’s basic needs. It includes failure to provide proper healthcare, nutrition, clothing as well as their physical, emotional, social, educational and safety needs.
There are many such cases that you hear of in the news. Once such incident occurred a few days ago when a four-year-old boy died after being trapped inside a washing machine. There are countless cases all around the world in which a child falls of a balcony, or a child is simply left alone in a locked car. All have one thing in common, which is the fact that the child is not supervised by their respective guardian.
Studies suggest that one major reason why children are being neglected by their parents is because of the addictive use of smartphones. Many parents give their children a phone to keep them distracted and prevent them from disturbing them from their work, meal time or just watching television. This, when done for a long period of time, becomes an addiction for the child, to the point where the child throws a major tantrum on not getting a phone, even if it is just as they have woken up. But, it is not too late for change and by spreading awareness, we can potentially save a life.
From Mr B. V. S. Saket
Dubai
