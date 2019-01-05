Keeping a resolution is challenging but in my opinion, should be made. When the New Year is round the corner, I find myself asking people one question: Where did the year go? And just like that, we celebrate the New Year and the cycle continues. This year I am going to make some resolutions and try my hardest to fulfil them. I am going to give myself the space and time to fulfil them. I have always wanted to read more books and learn a new skill, but never manage to. I am going to take out time on the weekends to achieve this goal of mine. Being healthy and eating right has been another goal on my mind for a few weeks, but never manage to continue. I think resolutions help you balance your time. I’m going to make a list and stick it on my wall so that I have a constant reminder of what I have to do. I think people should keep their resolutions for themselves and focus on them, without getting other people involved. You also should fulfil them for yourself. I hope everyone manages to achieve their goals, see you at the end of the year!