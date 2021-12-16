UAE’s new workweek

Hearing about the new workweek of the UAE is exciting. The UAE always tries to stand first in implementing new ideas and innovations. This recent four-and-a-half-days workweek announced in the UAE starting next year, will become the world’s shortest work week. It will have a good impact on people, lead to a robust outcome, and increase productivity. The new workweek will give people a work-life balance, making them run long distances than reach short-term goals.

In this fast-paced world, we often hear people complaining about work pressure, they do not have time to take care of their health or leisure. When we talk about health, there is physical well-being and mental well-being. Both mind and body should work hand-in-hand for an individual to get things to go in the right direction. When the mind and body are not coordinated, we cannot get the expected outcome. With more time on their hands, office goers will enjoy passions or hobbies such as reading, and painting. Doing things that make you happy will significantly improve your mental health. The new workweek is also a boon to parents, as they can spend more quality family time with their children. This new year comes with many more exciting things.

From Ms Sana Fathima

UAE: An excellent place to live

I’m an Indian expatriate staying in Dubai for 18 years. I find the UAE one of the most peaceful countries in the world to live. Whatever you need to survive and lead a happy life is obtainable in the UAE. The authorities strive to provide the citizens and the residents with the best facilities. The laws here are better than many other countries. The medical facility is of top quality. With lots of events happening around the UAE, people can explore and understand the developments. The growth of the UAE is skyrocketing, thanks to the Rulers and visionaries and all other people who work so hard and efficiently to make it happen. I pray that this country grows each day, and wish for the next year, 2022, to be better than 2021.

From Mr Rajesh Chaturvedi

Expo 2020 Dubai

The vibrant city of Dubai witnessed three significant events during the last three months of 2021 – the IPL Cricket Series, the World Cup Cricket, and the Dubai Expo 2020 (“In pictures: See the glittering Opportunity Pavilion and its inspiring visitor journey”, Gulf News, September 26). The Dubai Expo is still going on and will run till March 2022. Originally this event was scheduled to commence from October 2020 to April 2021. The World Expo in Dubai is being organised under the theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.’ It is believed that through this theme, Expo 2020 Dubai will serve as a catalyst, bringing together talents and entrepreneurs from all over the world, connecting more businesses and people.

It has been a pleasure to visit this beautiful event. The Expo 2020 Dubai is a lovely amalgamation of technology, innovation, and diverse cultural heritage of various participating countries. In this world-class event, 192 countries exhibit their art, culture, scientific, and commercial achievements in their respective pavilions quite inventively and artistically.

From Mr Shiben Krishen Raina

Random act of kindness

On a beautiful evening, while having a coffee with my friend at the Dubai Airport Free Zone food court, to our surprise, a sparrow flew in and could not find its way out (“Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed shares video of cat being saved from a fall, lauds kindness of residents”, Gulf News, August 24). I was touched to see a young lady trying to free the bird trapped inside the café. She opened the exit doors wide and waited for the bird to fly out. She looked so worried to see the bird’s plight. She tried to keep some food in front of the door, so the bird would eat and fly out. It was an act of kindness, and witnessing such situations make us believe that humanity does exist.

From Mr Eappen Elias

