To infinity and beyond

Space travel in itself is such a fascinating endeavour that human beings have taken up, and seeing Sultan Al Neyadi make history by starting the longest Arab space mission was extremely exciting (“Watch: Sultan Al Neyadi floats in to ISS”,February 03). As a long-time UAE resident I have seen how this country has continued to set new benchmarks of progress and achievement, and this latest mission has only cemented the admiration everyone has for the UAE’s vision. There really are no limits in the pursuit of excellence. All the best to Al Neyadi from all of us.

Dubai

UAE’s next high-growth industry

Agricultural pioneers are finding new ways to farm fresh produce in the UAE. As farmland shrinks, farmers think about vertical farming and new techniques in a controlled environment (“Is vertical farming UAE’s next high-growth industry as agritech reaches for the skies?”, Gulf News, February 25). Growing plants in a closed environment without natural light, with the help of LED lights is something new, and these plants grow in a controlled environment in hydroponic systems. These plants grow two to three times faster than outdoor plants. This type of farming only requires five per cent of water compared to outdoor farms. The UAE has proved that agriculture is possible in this hot and humid environment. Science has developed a lot, and we are waiting for alternative farming, which is required in the present condition.

From Mr Eappen Elias

Dubai

Cricket: Cummins to miss Indore Test

I feel sorry for the Australian cricket captain, Pat Cummins, who had to return home after losing the second Test match in Delhi to see his ailing mother (“Australia captain Cummins to miss Indore Test to be with ailing mother”, Gulf News, February 14). Unfortunately, since his mother is still recovering, he cannot return to lead the team in their third Test at Indore. It may be a blessing in disguise to the Aussies, who are two down in a four-match Test series. Steve Smith would lead the team in his absence. It also augurs well for them as the injured all-rounder, Cameron Green, is fit and will be playing the Indore Test. Their inclusion will bolster their bowling attack, which will be an acid test for Rohit Sharma and his boys. I have a feeling that the remaining two tests is going to be more interesting, as the Aussies would be keen to square the Test series to return with some pride. It is up to the Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma and his team not to be complacent about their first two Test match wins. They should have enough confidence to tackle the new attacking bowlers, both of whom are returning after injuries. We hope team India wins both the remaining tests and proceed to the Oval in style to play in the World Test Championship Finals.

From Mr N V Krishnan

India

Remembering Steve Jobs

February 24 was Steve Jobs’s birthday. He was considered one of the world’s most outstanding tech entrepreneurs. His innovative products, such as the MacBook, iPhone, iPad and iMac, were significant technological leaps and are why Apple Inc. is one of the world’s most influential and loved companies. Jobs transformed the brand to the world’s first trillion-dollar company. I will never forget him as a legend.

From Mr Dhruv Abraham

Dubai

New Zealand pull off miracle one-run win over England

Congratulations to the New Zealand cricket team, led by captain Kane Williams, for winning the second Test by a whisker of one run to square the Two-test match series one all (“Wellington Test: Neil Wagner shines as New Zealand pull off miracle one-run win over England”, Gulf News, February 28). When the England team took the first innings lead of 226 runs, Ben Stokes asked them to follow on to go for a kill. But the New Zealand team, led by Williams, had different ideas like Sourav Ganguly’s team. Thanks to the firm opening partnership of 149 by Tom Latham and Devon Convey, which laid the foundation for the captain and other batsmen to pile up 483 runs in the second innings to set a stiff target for England in their second innings. Though with the fine knock of 95, Joe Root and others tried their best, the New Zealand bowlers had a field day to bundle out the England team just one run short of the target to square the series 1-1. Well done, Kiwis, for stopping the England juggernauts and proving that such results keep the Test matches alive and kicking.

From Mr Vinay Mahadevan

India