For illustrative purpose only Image Credit: Pixabay

UAE’S message of Tolerance

The UAE’s Rulers send out a message of tolerance to the world (“Look: Hand-carved stone pillars for Abu Dhabi’s Hindu temple take shape”, Gulf News, November 10). Tolerance is the only remedy against the diversity of opinions. It is the mother of peace and virtue of the heart, not the privilege of a point of view.

From Mr Dalinda Kachouti

Facebook

A post-pandemic world order

Amid opacity hovering over the post-pandemic world, one thing is certain that the prevailing global contagion is likely to alter the course of the world. The chronological account of the world somewhat reveals that major natural catastrophes have toppled empires and annihilated dynasties; this ongoing calamity is moving on the same trajectory with a similar intensity and enormity. Hence, it is, like other preceding calamities, going to breed comparable outcomes. The most probable outcome may be the de-globalisation and emergence of centrifugal forces within global capitalism. The process of disintegration of the globalised world has, of course, been underway for some time, as epitomised by Donald Trump’s rejection of the trans-pacific Partnership trade pact and his subsequent launch of a trade war against both allies and adversaries; Brexit is another manifestation of this trend. The COVID-19 pandemic will lend added momentum to this process by encouraging businesses in Europe and the US to move their critical supply line away from Asia and towards local supplies. The post-pandemic world is likely to accommodate many geo-political and geo-economic changes.

From Mr Abdul Rasool Syed

Balochistan, Pakistan

COVID-19: Everyone is responsible

It's traumatising to see that the world has lost over 1.2 million people to this deadly coronavirus. How do we bring about changes? It is not the first time that something like this has occurred. The world has seen the Spanish Flu, the H1N1 virus, and the many plagues that occurred dating back to the earliest civilisations. We've conquered it before, and I'm confident that we can do it again. It's never too late to make the right decision. If you aren't wearing masks, not only are you putting your lives in danger, but also endangering the lives of others around you.Wear masks, sanitise, follow guidelines. Desperate times bring in desperate measures.

Scientists are racing to find a cure; frontline workers are putting their lives at risk, lockdowns continuing in many parts of the world, normality changing, and coronavirus cases are increasing. Don't you want to tell your future generations that you were a survivor and not a victim of this pandemic? Appreciate the things around you; be grateful for what you have. We think of sitting at home and not being able to meet others, go out, party, shop, live our lives as such a huge challenge. But, imagine those doctors risking their lives to revive ours. The challenges that we are facing now are nothing compared to what they are going through. This virus, in a way, is teaching us a lesson. It's payback time for all the harm we've caused to the environment.The only way to tackle the problem is by remaining united in the fight. I want to quote Helen Keller's remarkable words, “Alone we can do little, together we can do so much”.

From Ms Harshitaa Rajkumar

Dubai

UAE: ‘Abha Sehgal was a true mentor’

The first time I met Abha Sehgal was when being interviewed for a teaching position in the yet-to-be-inaugurated, first Delhi Private School (DPS) in the Middle East (“Founding principal of DPS Sharjah passes away”, Gulf News, October 29). After the usual pleasantries and questions, she asked me to enact a scene from Shakespeare’s ‘As you like it’, because I shared with her that I loved theatre. A few days later, my appointment letter arrived. And, so began a personal journey of learning, absorbing, and emulating a larger than life person. She was a principal, head of an institution, but more than that, she was a mentor, guide, counsellor, friend, and confidante. My learning curve took a steep northerly direction in the eight years of working with her. I often found myself outside her office for discussion, advice, consultation, and guidance. Never was her door closed. Even after going separate ways professionally, we remained in contact, making time to meet during family visits to Delhi and her visits to Dubai. I feel the grief of losing her, and so do the school staff, parents, and students who have inundated the social media with messages of love and fond memories. For all of us, there will always be an irreplaceable void. Adieu, ma’am.

From Ms Shabana Bashir

Sharjah