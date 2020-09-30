GULF NEWS Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

The joy of reading a print newspaper

I have been a subscriber of Gulf News for about two decades (“Gulf News at 42: Readers share their journey with Gulf News”, Gulf News, September 29). I always read Gulf News before heading to work. Gulf News helps me remain well informed about news as it unfolds. For me, Gulf News has always been the best source of news.

With both print and digital platforms, Gulf News has the perfect balance for readers in today’s modern world. Being an ‘oldie’, I still prefer to read the printed edition of the newspaper. Although I must say, it’s a lot easier to read the news at a click of a button. Knowing that technology is still growing and evolving, it’s also an important medium to cater to the new generation to stay updated about current affairs worldwide.

The Nation and World sections are the pages I enjoy reading the most because they report about global current affairs, which are relevant to the expatriates. This allows me to be well informed, to adapt and be prepared, and to encourage others to do the same, and be able to mitigate the dilemmas surrounding us.

From Ms Perla Dulay Alver

Dubai

Gulf News, a daily routine for 42 years

I came to Abu Dhabi in the year 1977, and have been reading Gulf News from my very first day in the UAE. I enjoy the sports section. Every morning, I have my cup of tea in one hand and Gulf News in the other. This has been my daily routine for the last 42 years. My hearty congratulations to all Gulf News staffers for their hard work. Even coronavirus could not stop your delivery boys from delivering the newspaper on time.

From Mr Mohammed Ibrahim Kabeer

Abu Dhabi

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab after record run chase

It was a royal performance by the Rajasthan Royals team to topple Kings XI Punjab, who set up a high target of 224 (“IPL 2020 in UAE: Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab by 4 wickets — as it happened”, Gulf News, September 27). First of all hats off to Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul, who once again led the team from the front, to notch up a huge century opening partnership to lay a firm foundation to reach 223. Though everyone bet for a King XI wins, Rajasthan Royals captain and ever-reliable Sanju Samson had other ideas. They fought well to give a rollicking start to lay a firm foundation for the young Rahul Tewatia to reach the target. After the exit of Samson, Tewatia took over to cart all over the ground to score five sixes of Cottrell to take his team to the post. Sharjah is proving to be a nightmare for bowlers, all of whom had conceded at least a six. Once upon a time, every team was struggling to score 250 runs in 50 overs in Sharjah, which has become a belter now. It is time the International Cricket Council considers bowlers’ interest too.

All in all, it was an interesting match, and Rajasthan Royals richly deserved this win. Incidentally, the name Rahul is proving to be a boon to cricketers. Earlier, it was Rahul Dravid followed by KL Rahul, and now Rahul Tewatia. We only wish that the commentators would not hype this and allow the young talent to keep his head firm over his shoulders. We wish him more success to stake a place in the Indian national cricket team.

From Mr N Mahadevan

Chennai, India

India registers hike in COVID-19 cases

India took a hundred plus days, which is about five months and three weeks, to reach one million COVID-19 cases (“India’s COVID-19 infections surge again after dip”, Gulf News, September 23). However, the last million cases emerged in just 11 days. The average number of cases per day has spiralled from 62 in April, to more than 87,000 per day in September. A million samples are being tested every day, and more than 50 million Indians have been tested for COVID-19 hitherto. Yet, this is one of the lowest testing rates globally. In early May, the recorded cases were 52,000; however, a government study indicated that there were 6,400,000 infections based on random antibody tests.

Currently, India is garnering the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases. The situation is grim. Many people are feeling the fatigue of staying at home and are paying less attention to protocols like wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, etc. India is at a critical stage in the COVID-19 fight. If we relax on the preventive protocols, we could get overwhelmed by the disease. We are at the cusp of an improvement in the situation, or serious deterioration, depending on the care we exercise.

From Mr Rajendra Aneja

Mumbai, India