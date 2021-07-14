COVID-19 VIRUS Image Credit: Pixabay

COVID-19 management in India

The management of the vaccination program in India has been marred by errors in forecasting, planning and execution. The leaders repeatedly declared victory over the pandemic, even as citizens were dying due to a shortage of medical amenities. Ignorance of ground realities and the desire to bask in grandstanding made many politicians boast about the country's vaccination prowess. The harsh fact is that just about four per cent of the Indian population has been fully vaccinated till the last month. India is desperately short of vaccines. The country may have to wait until the third quarter of next year to vaccinate 80 per cent of its population.

From Mr Rajendra Aneja

Mumbai, India

COVID-19: Vaccination of children

At the outset, I would like to congratulate and thank the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) for the seamless process to achieve vaccination for millions of UAE residents. Many children of employed parents in the UAE pursue their education overseas and do not possess a residence visa to stay in the UAE. During the current pandemic, most such students have returned to UAE to be with their parents and continue their education online as the colleges in the affected countries remain closed. Such students currently do not carry the privilege of getting vaccinated here, although they were brought up and have done their schooling in the UAE. Therefore, the DHA should consider giving vaccinations to these children for free or at a nominal cost. It would also pay a long way for the UAE to become pandemic free.

From Mr C K Srinivasan

Dubai, UAE

Wimbledon 2021: Hubert Hurkacz beats Roger Federer

Being an ardent fan of Roger Federer, it is sad to see the legend lose out in this year's Wimbledon quarter-finals at the hands of Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz, that too in straight sets ("Wimbledon 2021: Roger Federer crashes out in straight sets to Hubert Hurkacz", Gulf News, July 07). It was a real shocker to see the legend losing the second set after leading 4-1 to miss the match. Probably that loss took the steam out of the eight-time champion to get blacked during the third set. I hope this doesn't affect his morale to hang his racket, and we wish to see him in the Tokyo Olympics and during the US Open. Anyway, his loss has eased the way for Novak Djokovic. He completed his 100th Wimbledon and probably will win his 20th Grand Slam. Djokovic also has a golden chance to win the Olympic gold and end the year with a win in the US Open to make it a Golden Slam year. I wish him the best.

From Mr N Mahadevan

Tamil Nadu, India