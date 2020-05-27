A man uses a body thermal scanner on a student wearing a protective mask as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus at a school in Manila, Philippines, Friday, January 31, 2020. Image Credit: AFP

Stick to the rules

Reopening the city is not a problem but people need to be responsible and continue to adhere to the precautionary measures enforced in the fight against coronavirus ("COVID-19: Latest disinfection drive timings and fines in the UAE explained", www.gulfnews.com, May 19). Recklessness has been evident in multiple countries that have tried to open up sections of cities, which is the concern. I hope and pray that people in the UAE will stick to the rules of social distancing and wearing masks.

From Ms Dee Thabit

UAE

Facebook comment

Fighting the pandemic together

Life is finally coming back to normal, and I am both excited and nervous. People need to be outside because they have been cooped up at home for too long. However, they also need to adhere to the rules and precautions given by the authorities to ensure the safety of themselves, and other people.

I hope we collectively end COVID-19.

From Ms S. Mathur

Dubai

Gulf News reader makes card to honour frontline healthcare workers Image Credit: Nuhaa Maryam

Honouring our frontline workers

We are all staying home to keep safe but some people are still working for us ("COVID-19 frontline workers in Dubai to get 10-year visa", Gulf News, May 14). We must thank all the frontline workers for risking thier lives just to keep everyone else safe. I made this card for them because they are our real heroes, and we can’t thank them enough. I pray that COVID-19 is gone soon and we can get back to our normal life.

From Ms Nuhaa Maryam

Abu Dhabi