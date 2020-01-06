Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the New Year in Hong Kong, China. Image Credit: Reuters

Experiencing future is finally here

The year 2020 got imprinted in our minds since the time Dubai won the right to host the Expo 2020 and certainly, it’s going to be one big year for the country and its people (“Photos: Burj Khalifa New Year’s Eve fireworks”, Gulf News, January 1). Dubai will be hosting millions of visitors, innovators, change makers and we all will be witnessing the power of creative imagination. I couldn’t think of a more splendid and exciting event to look forward to in the New Year. Undoubtedly, the New Year brings in the moments to make right choices and to set up goals, 2020 being the leap year, we will have additional 24 hours to our credit to accomplish all that we have thought of and dreamt about. Overall, I’m excited about 2020, and hope everyone discovers all the opportunities hidden in each new day.

From Ms Chaya Mathew

UAE

New year, new hope for India?

I hope the New Year brings better news. There is widespread conflict across many countries. India’s new Citizenship Amendment Law that was passed in December and the ensuing protests were a cause of worry for us Indians who work far from home. The National Registry for Citizens and all the other changes are unbelievable. Where the government should be focusing on education, unemployment and an economy crashing at the speed of light, they are coming up with plans that require Indian citizens to prove their ancestry. Are they joking? They definitely believed us to be citizens when they were begging us for votes. When the ministers at the top of the country’s political structure are unable to produce certificates about their education, how do they expect everyone to have documents that prove ancestry? Instead of engaging in religious politics and divide and rule methods, the government should perhaps focus on the condition of the farmers, growing external debts and everything else they promised.

From Ms Neeta Sharma

Sharjah

Ringing in 2020

Every New Year comes with new opportunities. It is an opportunity to start over. It is an opportunity to do different things. I think the hype everyone feels when the year comes to an end, is valid. Everyone is getting 366 new days to make new memories and try something different. Whether you have resolutions or are just going in for the new year with a different attitude, I would like to wish everyone luck and happiness. The UAE will also be entering a landmark year with Expo 2020 scheduled towards the end of 2020. May the country prosper and reach new heights.

From Ms Avani Sachdev

UAE

New aspirations, new goals

As the custom goes, having a new year resolution is a must. New year resolutions will bring you closer to your goals and achievements. New aspirations will change your whole personality. Being healthy, both mentally and physically is one of the best New Year resolutions one can make. Starting off the year with fireworks and ending it with it too is almost too perfect not to be noticed. Reminding yourself of your goals throughout a whole year is essential. Having a planner is really handy without even realising it. New year resolutions will bring you closer to your goals and achievements. New aspirations will change your whole life.

From Ms Zahra Abdul Razaq

UAE

A legendary tennis player?

It is great news that finally the Indian tennis icon Leander Paes has revealed that he will bring the curtains down on his illustrious career, after representing the Nation in Tokyo Olympics next year (“2020 will be my farewell year as pro tennis player: Leander Paes”, Gulf News, December 26). No doubt he is the most successful doubles player in the history of Davis Cup with 44 wins. At the same time, he was a selfish player, who even wanted to boycott the London Olympics when some of the top Indian players refused to partner with him. He had also missed many Davis Cup matches for his own convenience to play the Grand Slam Tournaments. Despite his decline in ranking, he has been chosen to represent India, not only in the Davis Cup but even in the coming Tokyo Olympics in 2020. Of course, his playing in the Tokyo Olympics would be his seventh Olympics, a World Record, for which he is obliged by the All India Tennis Association (AITA) at the cost of budding youngsters waiting in the wing. AITA is no different from Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) who, too, pamper certain players.

From Mr N. Mahadevan

India

Only spreading lies?

The writer of this comment is possibly not investigating the facts but is sadly instigating people by misrepresenting the facts and happenings in India, particularly in Uttar Pradesh (“CAA-NRC protests: Yogi Adityanath’s police continue its hunt-down against Muslims in UP”, Gulf News, December 27). Taking legal and legitimate action against the lawbreakers and violent protestors is a normal action taken by any country, including India. Hence this administrative action taken, cannot be called a revenge by any stretch of imagination. Such reporting is sad and unfortunate. Please do not try to fish in troubled waters.

From Mr. S.S. Thakur

UAE

Voting for the UAE Nation Brand

I appreciate the initiative of the UAE government to select a logo and get people world participation through online voting (“Voting for the logo of the UAE Nation Brand ends on December 31”, Gulf News, December 29). As per reports nearly 7.2 million votes have been collected. This exercise does not only end here. The government had said that for every vote, a tree would be planted in order to protect the environment and to contribute to the global efforts to combat climate change. A really remarkable effort is seen in which I am very much proud that I have also participated in this initiative by sharing my vote for this initiative.

From Mr S. Sridharan

India

Too much vitamin C can be bad for you

Vitamin C is rich in citrus fruits and liked by most people. This citrus fruit has lots of advantages but excess intake of this can lead you to various health issues (“Nutrition and food waste - what you need to know”, Gulf News, October 20).

According to nutritionists, citrus fruits are essential for our body as it increases body immunity and it helps with healing wounds rapidly as well. According to nutritionists, 100gm of orange contains 2.53mg of vitamin C, although the human body needs 65 to 90mg of vitamin C on a daily basis. But in case of exceeding from a given quantity of vitamin C, it may cause many problems such as indigestion, diarrohea, insomnia, headaches, gastric problems, and nausea.

The probability of the risk of kidney stones might increase. If there is an excess amount of vitamin C in the body, it usually excretes out of the body in the form of oxalate but occasionally these oxalates combine with other minerals to form crystals. These crystals are the cause of kidney stones, which can be very harmful.

Vitamin C also helps in iron digestion, but excess intake of vitamin C may cause an increase in iron production, which is vulnerable for liver, thyroid, appendix and central nervous system. The main sources of vitamin C are lemons, oranges, strawberries, kiwis, and more. Instead of using supplements, we must naturally eat fruits and vegetables that are rich in vitamin C. Don’t use supplements without your doctor’s permission.

From Ms Saira Ahmad

UAE