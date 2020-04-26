People stand in line at NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health, Belvis to be tested for the coronavirus (COVID-19) on April 24, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York City. The NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health, Belvis is one of the newest sites specifically for NYCHA city housing residents to open for diagnostic testing in some of the hardest-hit areas in New York City. Image Credit: AFP

Human and animals need to find a balance

The coronavirus pandemic has taken over planet Earth and its inhabitants (“Earth Day 2020: Largest Leatherback turtle nests seen in Thailand, Google honours honeybees and Nature recuperates as human beings stay home”, www.gulfnews.com , April 22). It has inverted the ecological system. Man has to stay within the four walls of his house. Media persons are outside and they are sending in pictures of how the animal kingdom has taken over. We see deer roaming around streets, neelgai (the largest Asian antelope), roaming on the streets in Noida, near New Delhi. We have seen reports of leopards giving birth in abandoned houses, Leatherback turtles making nests on the beach, dolphins, dugongs, crabs, and other species of wild animals flourishing in their natural habitats.

In the days of yore, man and animals used to co-habit the Earth. They used to live together and thrive together. But as the population grew, the divide grew wider and wider. With humans off the roads and beaches, we see wildlife enjoying their freedom. But how long will this last? Once the pandemic has died down and humanity comes spilling out of their homes, what will happen? I wish man would understand that we should let the creatures be, and not take them captive or destroy their homes. There has to be a give and take. The governments make rules but does the common man follow them? Planet Earth belongs to all of us. It’s not just ours alone.

From Ms Aruna Mathur

New Delhi, India



Have a positive mindset

I am a strong believer in being positive and staying positive (“Coronavirus prevention: How to protect your mental health in the time of coronavirus”, Gulf News, April 5). I think I carry this in my genes. I am a mother of a seven-year-old girl. I know social distancing has affected a lot people, but the only way to move forward and live happily is to stay positive every day and every moment.

I have been working for the past 15 years in the UAE for a multinational company. I lost my job in August. I decided to stay positive and contribute to my husband's cafe business. We run a cafe and this venture has been very close to my heart. My daughter is differently abled and just before the quarantine, I managed to get a job. I took that up and have started working from home. The positive side to this current situation is to live each moment of my day to the fullest. I am trying to understand my new job profile so I can contribute my best towards work, I am trying to practice my sketching, working on things I like to do most, like cook for my family and spending time with my daughter. She is the happiest to see my husband and me in the house. My house has never felt so full of life before. We all are praying hard for the situation to get back to normal at the soonest, but if we try to maintain a positive mindset. Life is all about how we look at things.

From Ms Alafiya Jaorawala

UAE



India’s lockdown extended

The extension of the lockdown in India from April 15 from May 3 was a welcome move from Prime Minster Narendra Modi (“COVID-19 in India: Lockdown reveals fresh air, cleaner rivers", www.gulfnews.com, April 22). The announcement gave good news for the Indians who were staying at home. The lockdown deadline is May 3, which makes the total days people in India would have spent in lockdown, to be 40. I think India has monitored the coronavirus pandemic very well and compared to the population of India. The main task for the Modi government is to make arrangements for the migrant workers staying in various states. This issue is very important and the government needs to act.

From Mr K. Ragavan

Bengaluru, India



Stay safe and protected

If we all wear facemasks and use hand gloves when going outside, we will make a big change and help reduce the spread of COViD-19. Let's be hopeful and protect others and ourselves from the virus. God is with us, stay safe and self protected.

From Mr Wahid Khan

UAE

Cricket players should help

This refers to your report that The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has cleared quarterly dues of all its centrally contracted cricketers and vowed not to let anyone suffer despite the uncertainty triggered by the pandemic (“No talks around Kohli & boys taking pay cut: BCCI treasurer”, Gulf News, April 1). In fact, since there is no cricket being played at least for a couple of months, it would have been fitting for the BCCI to cut at least 20 to 25 per cent of contracted amount from the players and donated the same towards COVID-19 relief. Hope these cricketers, like our Members of Parliament, would be gracious enough to donate at least 25 per cent of their annual contracted amount to the Indian government in the fight against coronavirus.

From Mr N. Mahadevan

Chennai, India

