Digital transformation

Happy and proud to know that Gulf News has taken a historic, revolutionary step and launched a digital subscription. ("Gulf News paywall, A gateway to trusted news", Gulf News, April 21). I am a Dubai resident and have been an ardent fan of Gulf News and a dedicated reader for the past 30 years.

As technology improves, change is inevitable, and as a reader, we too change as time goes on. Gulf News digital is with us 24x7, and the world is with us. My day begins with Gulf News when I manage to spare an hour before leaving to work to read the important news. With Gulf News available online and on social media, I get the news as it breaks. One can see that Gulf News reports positive and unbiased news worldwide, highlights news about development, and gives prominence to environmental issues. My journey with Gulf News has been enjoyable, and I have seen it grow and change over the years. I have also had the pleasure of having had numerous opinions of mine published in the paper, and my association with Gulf News continues to date. May this newspaper continue to be the best for years to come. I wish the team the very best.

From Mr Eappen Elias

Dubai

Quality journalism

The advent of the internet has changed our lives in many ways (“Gulf News paywall: A gateway to trusted news”, Gulf News, April 21). The pace at which the flow of information handled traditionally took a revolutionary turn is incredible. Newspaper copies from around the world in its digital form are being distributed globally in seconds. Readers got more choices (of) not only contents but sources too. High-quality journalism is available as long as good media houses survive. The world is becoming smarter with internet application in our day-to-day life. However, information has its own sake, and journalism is never going to die. I think, as a loyal reader of Gulf News for over 15 years, with the vast reader base and trustworthy content, Gulf News will continue to grow more prominent.

From Mr Girish R Edathitta

Kerala, India

India: New COVID-19 vaccine policy

The former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, has made sterling suggestions to manage COVID-19. First, he suggested that the government be transparent about the pending and new orders for vaccines. The government had proclaimed a target of inoculating 300 million people, which is 21 per cent of the population, by the end of July 2021. However, it has inoculated only 1.2 per cent of its population in the first three months of the year. How will we vaccinate the balance of 19 per cent in the remaining 3.5 months? India has already run out of vaccines and is seeking them from the world. It is not easy to source vaccines from abroad. Singh has advocated flexibility for state governments in deciding priority groups for vaccination and in sourcing the vaccines. He has also wisely counselled that vaccine capacities need to be boosted urgently in India by providing funds and incentives to producers, and contracts with other manufacturers involving technology transfer agreements. The government liberalised the vaccine policy yesterday. The above-18 age range will be inoculated starting this month. The key challenge will be to boost the production of the vaccines exponentially and make the vaccinations a mass movement in the country. Sourcing vaccines and having robust distribution centres is going to be crucial.

From Mr Rajendra Aneja

Mumbai, India

E-commerce

E-commerce is an emerging, rising and the fastest-growing market ("UAE: If you were looking to start an online business while at home, here’s how to do it on Amazon", Gulf News, April 29). Global e-commerce sales amounted to nearly 3.5 trillion dollars worldwide in 2019, proving it a lucrative option for businesses. It's an excellent opportunity for startups and entrepreneurs. Register your business get a license of e-commerce and approval. Select your product/services, find your niche market, and develop a professional website or e-commerce platform with informative content: a focused approach, consistency, marketing and strategic planning towards success. Once you start your online store, it operates 24x7, 365 days a year, receives revenue while you sleep—a business that can start with low investment. E-commerce is booming. How can you grab the opportunity and get your market share? Develop your brand and build a reputation. Obviously, it's cost-effective as well, comparing selling online vs retail. And, keep continuing to research and development to grow your business.

From Mr Waqar Ahmed

UAE