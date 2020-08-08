Indian Premier League Image Credit: IPL

Indian Premier League: Excitement alive amid COVID-19

I cannot wait to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 that is about to start sooner (“IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings gets into the ‘Habibi’ mode”, Gulf News, August 04). The preparations are in full swing for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which will be held in the United Arab Emirates from September 19 to November 8, and millions of people are excited about the match. However, this season of the IPL is going to be very different from previous seasons because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

One of the major concerns for us is whether fans will be allowed to attend the matches in the UAE or not. However, the Emirates Cricket Board has said that it is eager to fill up 30-50 per cent of the stadiums with spectators when the Indian Premier League is held in the UAE. We hope by September the pandemic will fade, and cricket fans will enjoy not only the match but also the UAE from malls to desert safari.

From Mr K Ragavan

Bengaluru, India

Negligence in the health sector is a huge concern in Zimbabwe, putting half the population at risk

It is unbelievable that Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa on August 4, appointed his deputy Constantino Chiwenga as the new health minister (“Zimbabwe's main opposition accuses police of abducting youth leaders”, Gulf News, May 15). The vice president is not fit for another position in the cabinet since his health is poor, and has been receiving medical treatments, in many foreign countries. Why should he manage hospitals he never wanted to be treated in, and nurses and doctors who he never wanted to treat him? He spent months in China receiving treatments which should have been done in Zimbabwe. He also received treatments from India and South Africa, because he and President Mnangagwa failed to build better health facilities in Zimbabwe. He once sacked nearly a thousand nurses who were on industrial action demanding better wages. Nurses in Zimbabwe are earning less than $45 (Dh165) a month. Chiwenga has no commitment to Zimbabwean health systems, including hospitals, the welfare of nurses and doctors and the availability of enough medical equipment and resources. Mnangagwa is careless, clueless and corrupt, which he has shown by appointing an already ill vice president who never resort to seeking treatment in Zimbabwean hospitals. President Mnangagwa had failed the nation, the region, and the world by the empty promises that he made when he took over from Mugabe, and he should step aside and let sane and capable people rule Zimbabwe.

From Mr Kudzai Chikowore

London

Ex-Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak gets 12 years in jail

This letter refers to your report that a court in Malaysia has sentenced their former Prime minister, Najib Razak to 12 years in jail after finding him guilty on all seven counts in the multi-million dollars corruption trials (“Najib’s stunning guilty verdict shakes Malaysia”, Gulf News, July 29). Though such corruption cases are rare in foreign countries, their trials are fast, and the guilty are punished for the crime. However, in India, leave alone Prime Minister, even an elected member of the constitution can go scott-free. It is high time our judiciary tried to expedite cases pending against the elite and political leaders.

From N Mahadevan

India