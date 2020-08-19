Mahendra Singh Dhoni Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Remembering Indian classical music maestro, Pandit Jasraj

2020 has been a year full of tragedies and turmoil so far. Many notable people passed away from various walks of life - Irfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Basu Chatterjee, Chuni Goswami, Balbir Singh, Chetan Chauhan and now Maestro Pandit Jasraj has left for eternity (“Indian music maestro Pandit Jasraj dies”, Gulf News, August 17). Passing away of Indian classical music maestro Pandit Jasraj is another sad news for the music lovers. He belonged to Mewati Gharana and was one of India's most exceptional music vocalists of the era. In Hindustani music of India, Gharana is a community of performers who share a distinctive musical style that traces to a particular instructor or region. His demise leaves a deep void in the cultural sphere and in the world of Indian classical music. His renditions were not only outstanding, who presented the illustrative Mewati Gharana to the global music connoisseur, but he also made a mark for himself as a mentor to many noted vocalists.

The legendary vocalist had infused life into the most complex ragas of classical music and always mesmerised the audience spellbound with his unique style of craft. Pandit Jasraj was distinguished among Indian classical music and most globally known Indian vocalist, his music had inspired many an and has a profound impact on the history of Indian classical music.

Music maestro, whose career spanned for more than 80 years, was conferred with many prestigious awards and honours, and those include Padma Shri (1975), Padma Bhushan(1990) and Padma Vibhushan(2000), Sangeet Natak Akademi Award(1987), Sangeet Natak Akademi fellowship (2010) and Bharat Ratna Bhim Sen Joshi Classical Music Life Achievement Award(2013). His contribution to Indian classical music will be remembered forever.

From Mr Ramesh G Jethwani

Bangalore, India

A tribute to the former Indian cricket captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni

When former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the man who changed the dynamics of Indian cricket, announced on Saturday that he wouldn't be playing international cricket anymore, millions of cricket lovers, and his fans, though not shocked, were sad to know about his retirement (“M.S.Dhoni’s legacy will always be remembered: Babar Azam”, Gulf News, August 18). Cricket without Dhoni is unimaginable. ‘Captain Cool’, as he is known for his ice-cool temperament, is undoubtedly the most successful captain, who led the national and Indian Premier League team to many scintillating victories.

As, his lightning-fast wicket keeping, swashbuckling batting and his prudence, pragmatism and understanding of the game as a captain, was truly commendable. He saved the team from cliffhangers, many a time and clinched victory from the brink of defeat.

It is truly the end of an era. It is tough to bid farewell to this exemplary leader, who made us believe that cricket is not only a game of skill but smartness, gentleman-ship and subtlety. He is a legend and legends don't retire. You will always remain in our hearts Dhoni.

From Ms Jayashree Kulkarni

Pune, India

Zimbabwean communication blackout continues

Offensively, Zimbabwean Minister of Information Communication Technology (ICT) Postal and Courier Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere promised its people that the government would expand internet services into rural areas (“How nations profit from Zimbabwe’s blood gold”, Gulf News, May 26). This is utter nonsense as all government radio stations in urban areas are not functioning well on the internet. The Zimbabwean government has dismally failed to have four radio stations on a full functioning internet like in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia and Malawi. These radio stations include Classic 263; Radio Zimbabwe; Power FM & National FM. Listeners can only listen to these radio stations for not more than 10 minutes, and the system will be down. It is painful because those people managing the communication infrastructure for these radio stations should have been sacked a long time ago in a country which has produced more than 4000 Information Technology graduates who are jobless. The corrupt, careless and clueless ruling government has failed, and there is nothing good we can now expect to come from President Emmerson Mnangagwa and directionless cabinet ministers.

From Mr Kudzai Chikowore

London, United Kingdom