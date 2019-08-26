Image Credit:

Is there a process for verifying and ensuring accurate news is published?

From Mr Younus Shah Khan

UAE

Unfair treatment?

I feel very strongly about the fact that some excellent students with outstanding results - even better results than the ones mentioned in your article - were missed out by your reporter in Abu Dhabi (“UAE students post outstanding

results in A-level examinations”, Gulf News, August 16). And consequently, they were not mentioned in your article. As a parent, I felt very disappointed and I felt that the students were let down badly. What would your reaction be if you were a high achieving student with better results than the ones mentioned in your newspaper?

From Mr Rajesh Gurnani

Dubai

As the readers would appreciate, it is not possible to cover all schools and all achievers in any given story. Having said that, Gulf News is planning a special report on high achievers.

Gulf News