At that time, still in school, with no internet access and little idea of the vagaries of nature, I would be overjoyed by the raw scents of first spring rain. Once, shortly after high school, on a trek with friends, we got caught up in a drizzle. There were a few clouds when we started, but a few kilometres on, as we ascended a small hillock, it began to drizzle. We sat by a rock clearing, where a few villagers were tending their sheep.