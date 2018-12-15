The house is small, old and needs a lot of work to turn it into a home again. The paint is peeling outside and the gutters are blocked with rogue weeds, leaves and other dirt, meaning they get flooded every time it rains and the surplus water gushes down the side of the building like a waterfall. The Irish weather hasn’t done it any favours. The house is deceptively large, and at the minute it is unloved and uncared-for, and this is clear when you enter. Areas of damp have, thankfully, been dealt with although other areas are in danger of it creeping in if the building is left the cold, hollow shell that it is for much longer. It’s not a home and hasn’t been for a long time. It needs a lot of work and a bit of love to rouse it into life and make it the hive of activity it once was and a place to call home. A tonne of paint and a lot of hard work will go a long way towards making this little place warm and inviting again. And we’re looking forward to taking on the challenge.