1 of 4
Spirit of Dubai triumphs: The overwhelming response to the Terry Fox Run at Expo 2020 Dubai yesterday was a tremendous show of support by UAE residents to cancer research. That so many of them turned up on a Saturday morning spoke louder than words. It was a showcase of the spirit of Dubai and the willingness of its people to rally behind a noble cause. Kudos to the authorities and organisers for pulling off a smooth run amid stringent precautionary measures aimed at keeping COVID-19 at bay. - Sharmila Dhal, UAE Editor
Image Credit:
2 of 4
India’s perennial nightingale has fallen silent: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar died on Sunday at the age of 92. With a career spanning seven decades, Mangeshkar remained the voice of choice for directors, music composers and Bollywood starlets who launched careers riding on the success of her immense singing talent. Legend is abound with tales of Mangeshkar’s powerful voice, with one famous anecdote recalling how India’s former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was moved to tears during a rendition of ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon’ in 1963, as a tribute to the country’s fallen soldiers after the Indo-Sino war. Yes, there were stories about Mangeshkar as well, who reportedly was quick to make it known if a composer was guilty of promoting other singing talents. But the fact still remains that no one could hold a candle close to the range of emotions she poured out in symphony with the lyrics every time Mangeshkar stepped behind a mic. There was a magic in her voice that will forever remain etched in our memories - Bindu Rai Entertainment Editor, Gulf News
Image Credit: IANS
3 of 4
Rayan’s death a heartbreaking tragedy: It was not the end the world was expecting. Everyone was praying for little Rayan, who spent 100 hours underground after falling down the well on Tuesday afternoon. Families were sharing every new bit of news emerging from the site on their WhatsApp groups. Children were asking their parents what happened to the ‘boy in the well’. The authorities painstakingly reached the place where Rayan was trapped, 100 metres below ground. But in the end, it was all in vain. The incident and the drama surrounding it brought the entire country, in fact the entire world, together. The Arabic hashtag #SaveRayan was trending. Our common humanity was on full display. May the little soul rest in peace. - Omar Shariff, International Editor
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 4
Hamilton breaks silence two months after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix controversy: It has been two months since Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton lost out on a record eighth world championship title following a controversial end to last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Brit disappeared from the public eye following the contentious result but he has now returned with a cryptic post on Twitter saying, “I’ve been gone. Now I’m back.” Many felt the Mercedes driver was cheated in that final race of the season which decided the title. It ultimately went to Red Bull's Max Verstappen. There had been doubts about Hamilton’s return to the sport this season after what happened in the UAE capital but the 37-year-old’s social media post now suggests he will be back for the new season which begins next month in Bahrain. He has ended his silence ahead of a pivotal week as all the drivers will be meeting with representatives of the FIA governing body next week to discuss that race and how it was handled. It will be interesting to see how these clear the air talks go - Imran Malik, Assistant Editor
Image Credit: AFP