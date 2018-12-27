The protection and safety of our children is of utmost importance, and this fundamental tenet has now been reinforced even further by a series of new regulations that buttress child protection laws in the UAE. Child protection law was instituted in memory of Wadeema, an eight-year-old girl who was starved and tortured to death by her father and his girlfriend. The raft of new measures will ensure than no child in this nation will be left vulnerable, endangered or open to abuse.