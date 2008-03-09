Given the increase in the number of terrorist acts worldwide, it is understandable why many governments have resorted to establishing a security policy that ensures the safety of its citizens.

In fact, it is necessary that safety procedures be initiated as innocent lives could be protected from terrorist activities. Yet the pursuit of this goal should never turn into a tool that infringes people's civil rights and liberties.

Unfortunately this has indeed become the case, especially with the US, as the policy it has adopted following the 9/11 attacks has been based on the discrimination of many innocent individuals.

Consistently and unjustifiably, US law enforcement has used its so-called racial profiling technique as a means of identifying suspects who may be connected in some way to terrorist activities.

Yet this measure has proven to be excessive when used and in many instances outright discriminatory. And the worst targeted groups have been Arabs and Muslims, according to a United Nations report.

The report cites the UN Committee for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination as being "deeply concerned about the increase in racial profiling against Arabs, Muslims and South Asians in the wake of the 9/11 attacks".

The report urges the US not to discriminate against people on the basis of their colour, national or ethnic origin, race or descent, especially when dealing with individuals coming from these geographic regions.

It is critical that the US re-draw the basis as much as the approach of its racial profiling policy. This is being said given the blindness of the programme when assessing individuals, as discriminatory

policies could only increase the level of animosity and hatred. The end here should in no way justify the means, as fighting terror should never be at the cost of human rights and liberty.