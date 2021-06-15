Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, at the UN (File) Image Credit: Reuters

Recently the UAE was one of five nations chosen to sit on the United Nations Security Council for a two-year term that begins next year, putting this nation at the very heart of global affairs. Alongside Brazil, Albania, Gabon and Ghana, the UAE will now be at the main decision-making table in the world, at the heart of making sure the ideals of peace and international cooperation flourish in these challenging times

The structure of the Security Council allows for the five permanent members — the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Russia and China to exercise veto powers on any topic but the presence of 10 other rotating nations elected on two-year terms provides a balance and perspective at the table, allowing for divergent and differing opinions to be aired and views exchanged.

The election of the UAE serves as a reminder of the good standing this nation enjoys as a force for moderation and tolerance. In regional affairs, this nation has a proven track record in standing up against those who stray for the accepted norms and standards expected in international affairs.

UAE role in moderation and international assistance

The leadership of this nation has always advocated moderation and international assistance, lending a helping hand to stricken nations and people in their time of need. From the very foundation of the UAE nearly five decades ago, our homeland has advocated peace and stability, assisting others and playing a leading role in resolving disputes.

The UN itself is an organisation that now has a leading and critical role to play in making sure the people of this planet are protected and secure. Given the events of the coronavirus pandemic, the need for vaccine equality and the necessity to remake economics and societies shattered by COVID-19, the two-year term which the UAE will soon embark upon is indeed critical. It simply could not be joining the key global decision-making entity at a more critical juncture in its 80-year history.