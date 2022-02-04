If we needed yet another indicator that things are returning to the pre-pandemic era in the UAE, then the start of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature is a portent.

The theme of this year’s festival has been chosen as “Here Comes the Sun” — a sure sign that things are getting better, that we are firmly on the path to normality and that there is a new dawn.

The annual festival is among the top of the world’s literary calendar, an essential event and celebration of all things publishing, books, the written word and literature. It is a magnet for leading authors the world over who come to Dubai to share the joys and complexities of their works.

An engaging and learning-packed event, Emirates literature festival attracts a global and regional audience on the basis of the writers, poets and literary fans who are regulars at the annual gathering.

This year’s festival highlights the works of Emirati authors and creators and allows attendees to get a real sense of the UAE culture and heritage through the written word.

Included on the list of speakers, for instance, is Omar Ghobash, the Assistant Minister for Culture and Public Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, who is the author of an engaging work entitled “Letters to a Young Muslim”.

Top names, including the multitalented actor Ben Miller, will attend this year’s festival to talk about his latest action adventure for children. Others include the ‘lockdown’ internet sensation #DrawWithRob, Rob Biddulph; and ‘Bake Off’ star, mental health campaigner and author Nadiya Hussain, who will share how she has managed the stresses and strains of a life transformed since winning the hit show.

This year’s iteration of the literary festival lasts for 11 days with various venues around Dubai hosting workshops and readings. The activities include general events that will be of interest to those with children or with little time to fully consume the written word.

The return of the literature festival is yet another very real positive in the story of the UAE and its resilience and determination in overcoming the coronavirus pandemic.