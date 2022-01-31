The coronavirus pandemic is very much alive and well, despite the rush of many countries to roll back most of the health restrictions. New infections with the Omicron variant continue to register record numbers worldwide, although its symptoms seem to be lighter.

Its predecessor, the Delta variant, was deadlier. The pandemic has already claimed more than 5.6 million lives worldwide. Millions of lives have been saved with the introduction of the vaccines late 2020. However, since the start of vaccines roll out, there have been loud voices that post fake information and news about the vaccination. With millions of people tragically dead because of the pandemic, these voices, which are growing louder, may lead to more deaths.

These people, who regularly post conspiracy theories on social media to discourage people from getting the necessary protection against the virus, continue to use the main social media platforms with ease, without any intervention from those tech giants that probably thrive on such controversies. Their profits rise with every post that promotes hate, disinformation, and fake news.

Fake news, misinformation and hate speech

With the proliferation of social media, which regular fail to monitor such content, those who disseminate fake news, misinformation and hate speech have thrived too. Most governments, particularly in the west, seem reluctant to crackdown on the social media giants, such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Thus, it was left to individual efforts by public figure to ring the bell.

On Saturday, Canadian legendary singer Joni Mitchell joined another music legend, Neil Young, in asking for her music to be removed from the very popular music streaming platform Spotify because of the company’s failure to monitor and stop misinformation about Covid-19 and the vaccine.

Coronavirus and the vaccine

“Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives,” she said on her official website. Last week, Neil Young told said Spotify it “must choose either” him, or certain podcaster, Joe Rogan, widely accused of spreading false information about the coronavirus and the vaccine. Mitchell shared a link to an open letter signed by a group of scientists and medical professionals that called out Spotify for hosting Rogan’s podcast.

This is not the first times a tech giant has come under fire for failing to do the right thing — stopping hateful and misleading content. Facebook, in 2020, was slammed by dozens of celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Sacha Baron Cohen, Katy Perry and Michael B. Jordan for its lack of action on content that promoted racism, hatred or violence.

A coalition, named “Stop Hate for Profit” may have led Facebook and others to rethink their attitude. However, they remain unwilling to take serious action to stop such content. They make money, lots of it, on such content.