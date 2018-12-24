Across the wider region, there is a need for peace to be sustained. And with the imminent withdrawal of US troops now from Syria, and where Turkish troops are said to be massing near Kurdish positions, we can only indeed hope that the government in Ankara does not exacerbate tensions by acting against a force that was so vital in the defeat of Daesh. And there is the danger too now that both Russia and Iran will now exert even more undue influence on the regime of President Bashar Al Assad.