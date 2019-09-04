Image Credit:

Four years have now slipped through the portals of time since 45 UAE Armed Forces servicemen together paid the ultimate sacrifice in a rocket attack in Yemen. It was a heavy blow felt by the people of this nation, a sombre reminder of the price of duty in working with the international community, the United Nations and our allies in the Arab coalition to fight terrorism and restore the legitimate and rightful government of Yemen.

The deaths of these martyrs have never been forgotten, and they serve as a reminder that those who wear the uniforms of this nation, who serve in our Armed Forces, are prepared to lay down their lives in the service of the homeland. Peacemaking and peacekeeping are difficult missions — difficult but critical to serve those most in need, those facing the brunt of violence, the hardship of calamity, the rigours of civil strife.

This is a nation that has never since its founding days shied away from what is difficult, what is necessary, what is right, what needs to be done to bring peace, stability and security to this region and beyond. Four years after the loss of fathers, brothers and sons, the families of these brave servicemen can still take solace knowing that their kin died bringing good to this world, making a difference.

Fulfilling the mandate

Make no mistake, the deaths of these servicemen — and of all others who have given their lives fulfilling the mandate of the United Nations Security Council, securing Yemen and building a stable future for our Arab brothers there — ultimately is the responsibility of Al Houthi terrorists and their masters in Iran who arm and provide the materials of war that brought Yemen to the brink of an abyss.

From the Bab Al Mandab to the Mediterranean, Iranian proxies are at work, with the sole intent of pushing Tehran’s sectarian agenda. And the UAE stands resolute in bringing peace and stability to this region.

The memories of these 45 serviceman, as with all the others who have given their lives in the line of duty for this homeland, are forever etched in our collective consciousness. The mission in Yemen is yet to be accomplished; the peace has yet to be won; the future for all secured.