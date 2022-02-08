The rise of terror groups and proxy militias in several Arab countries, many sponsored by foreign powers, raises a fundamental question about the Arab political order.

Almost all conflicts in the Arab world are the result of the failure of many states to rein in these groups. The notion of the state’s exclusive prerogative to own and use arms no longer exists in such key Arab states as Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Libya.

The recent terror attempts by drones and missiles on Saudi Arabia and the UAE, perpetrated by Al Houthi militias, underscore the danger of allowing these terrorists to work freely outside the natural authority of the central government.

In the case of Lebanon, a group like Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran, has become more powerful than the national army and yields more political power than the government. In Iraq, dozens of armed groups unfortunately pay allegiance to a foreign government, namely Iran.

Violence spiralling out of control

These groups have been created and grown when sectarian and ethnic conflicts raged in the region for the past 20 years. Some of the Arab states became so polarised that armed groups and militias, claiming to represent certain communities, attracted some support. Government have been undermined in those countries and violence has spiralled out of control.

In the past five years, the region has seen serious efforts by key states to restore the Arab political order in an attempt to extinguish the fires that rages in many states following the so-called Arab Spring. Countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt have been trying to mediate and push for political solutions to those conflicts.

However, these efforts need to be supported by the central governments in those states. They need to exert serious efforts to disarm and dismantle the armed groups and restore the state’s authority. The future of more than 400 million Arabs cannot be held hostage to the foreign- dictated agendas of Hezbollah, Al Houthis, Daesh, and other terror groups.

A joint Arab action is urgently needed to draw an applicable plan to rid the region of these armed militias. A new Arab order will again be formed. That is certain. But its success in maintaining peace and stability also depends on the willingness and the ability of some Arab states to regain their authority and rein in the rogue groups within their borders.