Eid Al Adha: The joyous occasion comes at a time when the world is passing through a critical phase in modern history Image Credit: Vihar Mehta/Gulf News

Eid Al Adha is upon us. It’s a time for Muslims to celebrate the conclusion of Haj, the annual pilgrimage that is one of the pillars of Islam. It also commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience to God.

The joyous occasion comes at a time when the world is passing through a critical phase in modern history. COVID-19, the global pandemic caused by the new coronavirus, continues to ravage the world with its alarming rate of infection.

The remedial measures in the UAE have borne fruit, as evidenced by the declining rate of new cases. So unlike the days of Eid Al Fitr, which was a little over two months back, the situation in the UAE today is far better.

The coronavirus has put our lives and livelihoods in peril. It shouldn’t be allowed to ruin our joy. So let’s celebrate Eid Al Adha with restraint - Gulf News

The UAE now wears a more open look. Most public facilities like parks and beaches have been reopened. So are the mall and cinemas, though there is restrictions in terms of capacity.

All that gives the UAE residents the chance to exchange greetings and celebrate Eid Al Adha. But the celebrations should be tempered with caution. For, the threat of the virus still lurks. It’s too early to let the guard down.

Limit your celebrations

Prayers should be performed at home, as per the guidelines. Usually, the Festival of Sacrifice brings together families and friends, but this year we should limit the celebrations to the company of close relatives only.

A recent wedding in Abu Dhabi, which turned out to be a virus-spreading event, is still fresh in memory. That should serve as a reminder of the lingering danger, and prompt us to avoid big social gatherings.

When heading outdoors, remember to adhere to the COVID-19 advisory. Wear a mask at all times; it’s the most effective barrier against the coronavirus.

When you are in public places, do practise social distancing. And don’t forget to wash your hands often; use a sanitiser if you don’t have access to soap and water.

We can’t stress enough the importance of following the guidelines. It will not only help you keep out the virus, but also safeguard others from COVID-19.

We owe it to the medical fraternity, who put their lives in danger to keep us out of harm’s way. So it’s our duty to help the UAE reduce the spread of infections.