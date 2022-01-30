With each passing day, tensions are increasing on the border of Ukraine, where an estimated 100,000 Russian forces have been assembled. This gathering of military might is amassed with the intention of pressuring the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance and the government in Kyiv itself — a blunt reminder of Russian determination to assert that Ukraine should not be allowed to become part of the western alliance.

This crisis too is a reminder that since the end of the Cold War three decades ago, the former eastern European satellite nations that were aligned with the Soviet Union have now eased their allegiances to the West — with economics and social freedoms being a large driver of that gradual shift.

From the Russian perspective, having Nato forces bring their hardware and technological know-how on its immediate western borders represents a perceived threat that can no longer be ignored.

From Nato’s perspective, the build-up of troops on its eastern flank and threatening the independence of Ukraine is a threat to the alliance that represented the greatest threat to peace since the end of the Cold War.

Critical pipelines with supplies

With much of western Europe’s gas supplies transiting Ukraine in critical pipelines with supplies controlled in Russia, any threat to Ukraine also imperils the third largest collective economy globally.

There is also an issue too that when it comes to joining Nato, every sovereign nation should have the right of self-determination.

For Ukraine, which had lost the Crimea to the Kremlin annexation eight years ago, the simmering conflict in the Donbas territory remains a festering sore with Russia.

Militarily, any acts of aggression will only trigger a far wider conflict — trigger perhaps the bloodiest chapter in Europe since the end of the Second World War. That is a prospect no one can savour for a single nanosecond.

The current diplomatic moves need to be stepped up, with every channel and diplomatic measure undertaken to ensure peace is maintained. While last week’s meeting produced written demands that the Kremlin says must be addressed Washington and Nato have submitted written responses.

Right now, Russia’s says its main demands were unaddressed, leaving little room for optimism. But its formal response was nuanced, indicating it wasn’t closing the door to diplomacy.