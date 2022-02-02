The introduction of a 9 per cent federal corporate tax in the UAE comes at a time when the UAE is rapidly aligning its economic policies with global best practices that supports the country’s stature in terms of transparency, formalisation of the private sector economic activities and enhancing the nation’s fiscal strength.
Corporate tax, along with the value added tax (VAT) that was introduced in 2018 will further diversify the government revenues, boosting the country’s institutional capacity to respond to cyclical and structural volatility in oil prices on the national economy.
Revenue diversification
Global economic cycles impacting crude oil prices had seen GCC economies becoming susceptible to external shocks in the past few decades. Diversified government revenue sources clearly add an element of certainty to the longer term fiscal planning and to a great extent it weans national fiscal policy significantly away from oil revenues.
The pandemic had upended government budgets across the GCC, with oil revenue crunch in the face of higher spending needs. Clearly, the Covid crisis and its prolonged impact on economies around the world has driven home the necessity of structural and fiscal reforms.
Blessed with ample fiscal space from large accumulated government reserves and resources in sovereign wealth funds, the UAE largely rode out of the Covid crisis through massive fiscal and monetary policy support programmes.
Although the country did not face a large budget and or current account shortfalls on account of oil price decline that accompanied the pandemic, a prudent policy of additional revenue augmentation will provide an additional layer of protection to the national economy and its pegged currency in the long run.
Committed to reforms
In addition to the fiscal stability, the new tax regime will bring the UAE to the ambit of a global effort to implement a fair and equitable corporate taxation.
Last year, more than 130 countries agreed to establish a new global taxation framework that ensures fairer distribution of tax revenues among countries where multinationals operate or earn profits while implementing a minimum tax regime that will limit tax competition among countries resulting in tax evasion and or non-compliance.
As a signatory to this two-pillar package driven by the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development), the UAE through its new tax reform has reaffirmed its commitment to global tax reforms while ensuring the long-term fiscal sustainability of the national economy.