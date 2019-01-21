Much of this problem arises due to a near-total absence of a regional framework to address this problem. Arab states, it seems, are totally dependent on agencies such as the UNHCR or donations from wealthy nations to deal with the issue. In recent times, due to the alarming security situation in the region, governments have been even more wary of letting people in, often shutting down borders entirely. But refugees still find a way of entering, sometimes with the help of ruthless human smugglers, who have emerged as the latest headache governments have to grapple with.