We have all seen images of plastic bags strewn around parts of the desert scape, or photographs of our wildlife sometimes caught up in a tangled web of plastic carrier bags. Indeed widespread use of plastic carry bags undermines our best intentions of keeping our environment clean.

For decades now, environmentalists around the world have led appeals to think globally and act locally. Now, following a timely announcement by authorities in Dubai, come July, a 25 fils charge will be mandatory at checkouts when it comes to adding a single-use plastic bag for your shopping.

The principle of charging for single-use plastic bags is certainly not before its time and across much of Europe and North America, stores, outlets and any other commercial business that sells products is mandated by law to make a charge for the productions. The reality is single-use plastic bags are a nuisance.

While individual consumers do make a conscious effort to reuse them when they go shopping, the reuse falls well below anything that mitigates the environmental damage caused by these products.

Heavy burden on ecosystems

All single-use plastics such as those found in disposable cups and plates, straws or any other consumer and consumable product, place a heavy burden on our land and marine ecosystems. We have all become too accustomed to plastic products, and while we might have a general concern about the state of the environment and caring for it, the convenience of these single-use products temporarily overrides those green concerns.

Plastics too need to be biodegradable, ensuring that over time, they break down, reducing the negative impact on our environment. Marine researchers say that even the deepest trenches on ocean floors contain plastic elements. Any measure that reverses the damage caused by plastics is to be welcomed and should be endorsed by all.

The new measure, introduced by Dubai Executive Council, will make it mandatory to charge 25 fils at retail, clothing, restaurants, pharmacies and applies too on delivery and e-commerce orders.

Around the world, a charge applies in many nations, with a complete ban on the products in effect in some 90 nations.