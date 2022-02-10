The normally sedate Canadian capital of Ottawa is witnessing its main thoroughfares and area just beyond Parliament Hill occupied by some 500 big rig trucks and other assorted vehicles in a determined protest against vaccination for Covid-19 and other various measures against coronavirus.

This anti-vaccination sentiment has also spread to Canada’s busiest international border crossing with the United States between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, Michigan, with trucks blocking the Ambassador Bridge.

For many Canadians who are generally less assertive in their protesting methods, the occupation and anti-authoritarian nature of the trucking protest is at odds with the middle-of-the-road social and political values.

Analysts and commentators in Canada also note that much of the support and funding for the protest is coming from the hard-right Conservatives in the United States, representing an unwelcome intrusion into Canadian political affairs.

Theoretical and philosophical debate

While the theoretical and philosophical debate is under way over the causes driving the truckers’ protest, there is the practical reality that business owners in Ottawa have been forced to shut up shop because of the chaos parked by big rigs and makeshift camps in the city’s downtown core.

Residents in the city centre — Ottawa is a small city of some 300,000 people and considerable very liveable in surveys — have been confronted by the truckers and are kept awake by the constant honking of horns.

This impasse is a difficult one for officials to work around. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has ruled out using the military to break up the protests, spurred by a new regulation mandating truckers to be vaccinated to work cross-border, and the protest has attracted anti-vaccers, libertarians and QAnon conspirators to its ranks.

Ottawa’s Mayor Jim Watson has declared a state of emergency, and police has issued fines and began to arrest protesters. But the reality is that unless force is actually deployed to move these massive vehicles and their occupants, the protests are going nowhere anytime soon.

A court order has made it illegal to blare horns, but the nature of the protesters mean there seems to be little respect for any legal moves.

This protest seems so un-Canadian, catching many off guard. But after two years of pandemic measures, a growing number are weary of rules and curtailments.