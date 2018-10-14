The UAE should be labelled the hub for shorter format cricket leagues, with the country all set by year-end to earn the honour of having hosted the maximum number of Twenty20 league matches in the world.

The Afghanistan Premier League is in full swing at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium while Abu Dhabi Zayed Cricket Stadium has just come from hosting a Twenty20 league.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi will together stage the UAE T20X from December 19 and over and above that, Sharjah will also host the T10 league from November 23, which is the shortest of all the formats.

Apart from matches in these leagues, Pakistan will play three T20 matches each against Australia and New Zealand in the UAE this year.

Where in the world has a single nation staged so many T20 matches?

The UAE, which regularly hosts the Pakistan Super League (PSL), could also host the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the second time next year.

There was a time during the ’80s and early ’90s when cricketers around the world would wait to play in Sharjah’s Cricketers Benefit Fund Series (CBFS) every six months. The tournament’s One Day Internationals, apart from doling out quite some handsome prize money, played a big role in the popularising the 50-over game.

Today, the world’s best shorter format cricketers find UAE a haven to bolster their earnings from the attractive remunerations being offered by the different leagues. Although the UAE is not a Test playing country or a full member of the International Cricket Council (ICC), the role it has played in boosting all formats of the game has been remarkable.

Cricket fans here are now faced with a problem of plenty, and hence it is not easy to find time or afford to buy tickets — hence sustenance of these leagues will depend on their revenue-earning capability.

Gone are the days when gate collections were an indicator of a tournament’s success. Organisers now measure their success based on TV viewership in their host country. Hence the PSL and APL, which will enjoy huge TV viewership back home, are expected to gain enormously.

When so many matches are held in the country, youngsters should try and take advantage of these opportunities. Watching cricket and top cricketers in action is an avenue to improve one’s game. During the Pakistan-Australia first Test match, the organisers opened the gates for a few schools — all leagues here too should do the same.

Cricketers need cheers from the stands to give their best and schoolchildren can surely provide that.