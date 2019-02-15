And as long as that ice cream kept coming, we did not complain. By the time it stopped (possibly because the hospital kitchen ran out of it), we were well enough to be running around and we got back to our routine without any hiccups. In later years, that single operation on our medical charts was always looked back upon with a laugh and a load of wisecracks from the third sibling who had not shared in the experience or in the aftermath of unlimited ice cream. Perhaps he was resentful of retaining his tonsils and missing out on all the fun!