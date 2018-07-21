Classifieds powered by Gulf News

UAE proud of relationship with China, Mohammad Bin Zayed says

UAE will see further progress, President Xi says as he leaves after state visit

  • Shaikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Image Credit:
  • sdsdsdsdsdsShaikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE AImage Credit:
  • Shaikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Image Credit:
  • MohamedBinZayed bids farewell to HE Xi Jinping, President of China, as he leaves the #UAE after a three-day stImage Credit:
  • MohamedBinZayed bids farewell to HE Xi Jinping, President of China, as he leaves the #UAE after a three-day stImage Credit:
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday left the UAE after a three-day state visit.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, bade farewell to President Xi at the Presidential Airport.

He was also seen off by Shaikh Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Lt-General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and other shaikhs and officials.

The Chinese president expressed his happiness at his visit to the UAE, saying, “I would like to say that our meeting yesterday (Friday) left a very deep impression on my mind. This visit certainly contributed to strengthening the relationship between the two countries as well as the personal friendship between us, and I am confident that the UAE under its leadership will achieve further progress and prosperity. As a strategic partner of the UAE, China will make joint efforts to achieve mutual interests.”

In turn, Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Chinese president for his sentiments, saying, “we are proud of this relationship”.

The Chinese president began a three-day visit to the country on Thursday, during which he held talks with His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed on cooperation prospects and strategic partnership between the two friendly countries. They also discussed regional and international issues of common concern.

During President Xi’s visit, the UAE and China signed 13 agreements and memoranda of understanding aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation and opening new horizons for joint action in various sectors.

In addition, Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed on Friday hosted a banquet in honour of President Xi, on the occasion of his historic visit to the UAE, at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed expressed his pride in the friendship and ties, which are based on trust, understanding and mutual care with the Chinese president and said that this relationship is witnessing development day after day.

Shaikh Mohammad and President Xi exchanged talks on friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries and ways of developing them.

More from Government

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGNMansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
China
follow this tag on MGNChina
Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGNAbdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Xi Jinping
follow this tag on MGNXi Jinping
United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN
Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGN
Xi Jinping
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

UAE-China ink agricultural deals

Framed Gallery

Chinese President's UAE visit in pictures

News Videos

PlayMeraas Dubai Launches 'Hala China'
Loading...

Latest Videos

  • Sania Mirza on motherhood, missing tennis
  • A brave new world with GymNation
  • Overclocked - Huawei's iPhone X killer
  • Shweta
  • Why Filipino expats are fond of beauty pageants
  • Ali Zafar comes clean on controversies

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays 2018

UAE public holidays 2018

Tourists' kids exempt from UAE visa fee

Tourists' kids exempt from UAE visa fee

New Dubai Salik gate starts October 24

New Dubai Salik gate starts October 24

UAE airlines prepare for flight cancellations

UAE airlines prepare for flight cancellations

Dubai Ruler enjoys holiday with BBQ, chai

Dubai Ruler enjoys holiday with BBQ, chai

Dubai school to shut down after 30 years

Dubai school to shut down after 30 years

300 crocodiles killed in revenge attack

300 crocodiles killed in revenge attack

Croatian President wins hearts

Croatian President wins hearts

Watch: Fighter jets escort Xi into the UAE

Watch: Fighter jets escort Xi into the UAE