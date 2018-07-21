UAE proud of relationship with China, Mohammad Bin Zayed says

MohamedBinZayed bids farewell to HE Xi Jinping, President of China, as he leaves the #UAE after a three-day st

Abu Dhabi: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday left the UAE after a three-day state visit.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, bade farewell to President Xi at the Presidential Airport.

He was also seen off by Shaikh Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Lt-General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and other shaikhs and officials.

The Chinese president expressed his happiness at his visit to the UAE, saying, “I would like to say that our meeting yesterday (Friday) left a very deep impression on my mind. This visit certainly contributed to strengthening the relationship between the two countries as well as the personal friendship between us, and I am confident that the UAE under its leadership will achieve further progress and prosperity. As a strategic partner of the UAE, China will make joint efforts to achieve mutual interests.”

In turn, Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Chinese president for his sentiments, saying, “we are proud of this relationship”.

The Chinese president began a three-day visit to the country on Thursday, during which he held talks with His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed on cooperation prospects and strategic partnership between the two friendly countries. They also discussed regional and international issues of common concern.

During President Xi’s visit, the UAE and China signed 13 agreements and memoranda of understanding aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation and opening new horizons for joint action in various sectors.

In addition, Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed on Friday hosted a banquet in honour of President Xi, on the occasion of his historic visit to the UAE, at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed expressed his pride in the friendship and ties, which are based on trust, understanding and mutual care with the Chinese president and said that this relationship is witnessing development day after day.

Shaikh Mohammad and President Xi exchanged talks on friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries and ways of developing them.